Pedri reveals his dream shirt swap as Barcelona star takes aim at World Cup final with Spain

Pedri has revealed that Lionel Messi would be his dream shirt swap, with the Spain midfielder hoping to make that trade in the World Cup final.

Youngster starring for La Roja

Looking to land a global crown

Wants to face Argentine icon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona playmaker is currently in the process of chasing down global glory at Qatar 2022, with La Roja preparing to face Morocco in the last-16. Pedri has so far resisted the urge to swap jerseys with any players he has faced in the Middle East, but his sights are set on reacquainting himself with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed by Sport on whether he is interested in swapping shirts, Pedri said: “I changed it with David Raya, if it counts, because I wanted one of him. With the other teams, not yet”.

He added when asked to pick out his dream jersey: “Leo’s, that’s how we would see each other in a hypothetical final.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain have some way to go before they can start dreaming of a second World Cup crown, and Pedri is aware that he has an important role to play in that quest – with the talented 20-year-old hoping that a first senior goal for his country is not too far away. He said: “I want to score my first goal with the selection. If I keep at it, I hope I get there during the World Cup.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PEDRI? Spain are due to face Morocco on Tuesday, with the winners of that contest going to face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.