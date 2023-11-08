Paxten Aaronson and the U23 USMNT are back! U.S. Olympic team set to host Iraq and Morocco in international friendlies during November FIFA break

The U23 USMNT Olympic side are set to return to action with November friendlies against Iraq and Morocco on the cards.

USMNT Olympic side schedule friendlies

Set to face Iraq and Morocco

Look to make four wins in past two windows

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that the Olympic squad, who defeated both Mexico and Japan in friendlies during October, is set to take on Iraq on November 18, and then Morocco on November 21.

The Olympic side won both their October friendlies, and are looking to further their confidence this window with another two victories.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Olympic roster features big names like Frankfurt's Paxten Aaronson, Venezia's Gianluca Busio, Inter Miami standout Benjamin Cremaschi and Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth.

The Olympic squad rules are different from every other tournament, with the capped age for roster spots being 23-years-old. There is one exception, however, and that is that three players over the age limit are permitted roster spots for each nation competing. These rules only apply to men's soccer in the Olympics.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR U23 USMNT? They'll take on Iraq on the 18th, but the Paris games next summer loom as they look to prepare for the prestigious tournament.