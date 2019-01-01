Pavard: 'Little wizard' Coutinho will make the difference for Bayern

The Frenchman believes that the Barcelona loanee will be crucial in his side's chase for an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title

Philippe Coutinho will make the difference for once he is fully up to speed, according to team-mate Benjamin Pavard.

Brazil international Coutinho joined Bayern from Barcelona on an initial season-long loan last month and featured twice in the before heading away on international duty.

Pavard, a fellow new signing, acknowledges the former man may need some time to rediscover his best form but believes he will then have a huge impact.

Asked to describe Coutinho, Pavard told Sky Sport: "A little wizard! He is very discreet and really personable. First of all, a really fine guy. And of course a very good footballer.

"It's very hard to get him off the ball. He's not 100 per cent yet - he probably needs some more games because he joined the team very late.

"But I'm sure, in a few weeks, we will see the world-class footballer Coutinho.

"Of course [he can make the difference]. I now know him from a few training sessions and I have no doubt about that. He has incredible quality and will show it to everyone."

Both Coutinho and Pavard were involved in the recent international window, with the international experiencing more success than his Brazilian counterpart.

Coutinho started both of 's friendlies, with the Selecao drawing 2-2 last week and then falling 1-0 to on Tuesday.

Pavard, meanwhile, started for France in their 4-1 win over Albania on Saturday in qualifying, before he was an unused sub in Tuesday's 3-0 qualifying win over Andorra.

The duo will now return to as they look to help Bayern secure an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this season.

Saturday will see the defending champions take on in an early-season showdown between the league's first and second placed teams.

RB Leipzig top the table with three wins from three games, while Bayern are in second after winning two and drawing one of their opening three matches.

After the match against RB Leipzig, Bayern will begin their campaign next Wednesday with a match against .

and Olimpiakos round out Group B in the Champions League.