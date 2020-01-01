Paul Onuachu scores in Genk draw with Royal Antwerp

The Nigeria international hit the back of the net with the Smurfs claiming a share of the spoils in the port city

Paul Onuachu was on target on Thursday night as played out a 1-1 with Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The fixture was initially scheduled for February 9, but due to severe weather conditions, it was brought forward.

Three of the previous five meetings between these two have ended all square including the last two.

25-year old Onuachu gave the Smurfs in the 11th minute, putting in a powerful header from Theo Bongonda's cross.

They were however hard done by Danish right-back Joakim Maehle who put the ball into his own net six minutes to the break.

Onuachu was taken off in added time for other Nigerian in former Mountain of Fire FC forward Stephen Odey.

The ex-FC Midt Midtjylland man has extended in his Belgian top-flight goal tally this term to eight, coupled with one assist.

Genk occupy the final championship play-off spot of sixth with 38 points, four clear of their closest challengers Zulte Waregem.

They next host Standard Liege at the Luminus Arena on Sunday evening.