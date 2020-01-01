Paul Mitchell joins Monaco as sporting director

The former Tottenham head of recruitment has left a position with Red Bull to become sporting director of the Ligue 1

have appointed Paul Mitchell as sporting director.

The 38-year-old has left his position as technical director of Red Bull's football division to join the club, where he will report to executive vice-president Oleg Petrov.

Laurence Stewart, who worked alongside Mitchell at Red Bull as head of global scouting, will also take up a role with Monaco.

More teams

"I am looking forward to coming to Monaco," Mitchell said to the club's website.

"I would like to thank Mr. Oleg Petrov and the club for their trust. I would also like to thank Red Bull for the years I spent at their side.

"I am looking forward to taking up my position, meeting the teams and starting to work together to develop the project and establish a sustainable philosophy for the club."

Mitchell will take charge of every aspect of Monaco's sporting policy, including the academy and first team and the link with satellite club Cercle Brugge.

“It is a great satisfaction to welcome Paul Mitchell to AS Monaco after several successful years with Red Bull and I would like to thank Red Bull for making his appointment possible in a very professional manner,” Petrov said.

"Paul will bring his skills in the detection, recruitment and development of our players, from the academy to the first team.

"Paul will be in charge of the sporting life of Monaco and I am convinced that his arrival will significantly strengthen our project."

Article continues below

Former defender and midfielder Mitchell, who played for and MK Dons before retiring from the game in 2008, worked as head of recruitment at before following Mauricio Pochettino to to take up a similar position.

He joined in 2018 before taking over a broader remit within the Red Bull group, which saw him deal with the outfit as well as side Red Bull New York and Brazilian team Red Bull Bragantino.

Mitchell had been linked with a move to , although talk of the Red Devils creating a head of football position has quietened in recent months following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival.