Paul-Georges Ntep: Wolfsburg part ways with Cameroon winger

The Bundesliga outfit have ended their working relationship with the 27-year-old forward who has a year left on his contract

Paul-Georges Ntep and have parted company following the mutual termination of his contract, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Ntep joined the on a four-year deal from French side in January 2017 and his contract was expected to expire in 2021.

He spent the first-half of the season at Kayserispor, but he left the Turkish Super Lig for a return to Germany in December due to financial crisis that rocked the club.

Article continues below

More teams

Following his return, Ntep struggled to break into Wolfsburg's first-team, and he is now expected to look for greener pastures to revive his career.

During his three-year spell in , the international played just 19 games across all competitions without finding the back of the net, and he was loaned to two clubs (Kayserispor and ).