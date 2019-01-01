Patrick Rweyemamu explains why Simba SC will not have a break

The team will continue training for their next top tier outing against the FA champions

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has revealed the team will not have a break during the international week.

The Mainland League defending champions have started the 2019/20 season on a high, accumulating maximum points from their first four games. With second-placed Azam next in line, Rweyemamu feels there is every reason for the defending champions to keep their shape.

"We are not going to take a break. We want to continue training and maintain our fitness levels," Rweyemamu told Mwanaspoti.

"To remain active we will play about two friendly matches during this period. If we lack the quorum, we will have to engage some players from our second team."

The official believes those called up by Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije will be active and there is no reason to worry.

"Those with the national team will be involved and will remain active, so it is up to us to ensure that those who did not get the opportunity with the national team are also active to maintain the same standard," Rweyeyamu concluded.

Simba SC players who are with the national team are Shomary Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin and Miraji Athuman.