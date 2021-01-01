Patrick Aussems: AFC Leopards set to appoint former Simba SC coach to replace Trucha

The Belgian is expected in Nairobi on Friday to complete his move to the club

Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights AFC Leopards are in talks with former Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems with the intention of appointing him to guide them.

Ingwe have been without a coach since Tomas Trucha quit alleging some officials were interfering with his work. The Czech Republic citizen was appointed to lead the 13-time champions in early November to help the team challenge for the 2020/21 league title.

Assistant coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani has been in charge of the team on an interim basis, but the club has now opted to employ the Belgian who has been a free agent since his exit from Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"We have been in touch with Aussems and the talks are in a very advanced stage," a senior source at Leopards told Goal on Thursday.

"If we agree on a few personal issues, then he will be unveiled on Saturday as our coach. He is an experienced coach who will help us realize our objectives owing to the massive experience he has in the game.

"As Ingwe, we are confident we will challenge for top honours, and to achieve the target, we decided to go for the best."

The Tanzania Mainland League champions opted to part ways with the 55-year-old after he failed to guide the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League despite the quality of the players at his disposal.

Further, the Belgian was involved in a war of words with Simba officials after he decided to travel to his native country without the club’s permission.

He was served with a suspension letter as the Simba management contemplated the next move before eventually deciding to fire him.

Aussems was born on February 6 in 1965 at Moelingen, Belgium and has played football for various clubs in Europe, including RCS Vise, Standard Liege, KAA Gent, RFC Seraing and France's ES Troyes AC.

He has also coached various clubs in Europe, Asia, and Africa. On the continent, apart from Simba, he had coached KSA of Cameroon and AC Leopards of Congo respectively.

Leopards have been doing well in the league and are currently in fourth position with 18 points from eight games.