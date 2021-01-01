Patricia George scores as Sand end winless run against Werder Bremen

The Nigeria international produced a key performance to help Thomas Horsch’s ladies bounce back from their poor run of form

Patricia George scored as SC Sand secured a 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen in Sunday’s German Bundesliga game.

Thomas Horsch’s ladies have been on a poor run in recent games, managing just two draws in the last seven matches. This includes five losses to Freiburg, Turbine Potsdam twice, Wolfsburg and Frankfurt one each.

The Nigeria international was handed her 10th start of the season and she helped her side return to winning ways at ORSAY Stadium.

Sand sought to get the quest for a win early but the visitors stole the show when Ricarda Walkling put them ahead inside the opening two minutes off a fine assist from Jasmin Sehan.

However, the visitors' celebration was short-lived as Dorthe Hoppius netted the equaliser for the hosts just a minute later to ensure the first half ended in a stalemate.

On return from recess, both teams could not find the back of the net until Summer Green got the hosts in front for the first time, after she was perfectly set up by Emily Evels in the 71st minute.

Five minutes later, Molli Plasmann teed up George to net the hosts' third goal before Chiara Loos made it four in the 79th minute.

Myrthe Moorrees added the fifth five minutes later before Plasmann got on the scoresheet with the sixth four minutes from time.

George featured for the duration of the encounter and has now increased her goal tally to two in 14 outings for Sand.

Despite the win, Sand remain 11th on the log, with 11 points from 19 matches this season. The Nigerian will be anxious to ensure their side stays in the top-flight when they face Hoffenheim on May 7.