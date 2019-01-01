Pascal Wawa: Simba SC ready to kick off new Tanzanian season

The Ivorian defender believes they have had a good pre-season in South Africa and will be ready to roar when the season starts

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa believes everyone in the squad is in a great shape to play for the team when the new season begins.

The Tanzanian giants jetted back into the country on Thursday after having their pre-season in .

The Ivorian is confident the team will perform better this season, and the new players will strengthen the team.

“It has been a good pre-season for us in South Africa, we have trained well according to the needs of the technical bench, and now it is up to them to decide who makes the first team,” Wawa told Mwananchi.

Article continues below

“Players signed have massive talent, and they will add quality to the team. The signing of more defenders or players, in general, should not worry anyone because even last season, players were bought but everyone had a part to play in the season.”

Simba won the Tanzanian league last season and will have an opportunity to represent the nation in the Caf .

The Tanzanian champions have been drawn to face UD Songo from Mozambique, with the first leg of the qualifier set to be played in Maputo in the weekend of August 9 to 10, while the return match will be in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.