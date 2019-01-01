Partiban out to win FA Cup for his hometown team

The FA Cup final this Saturday at Bukit Jalil National Stadium brings added meaning for Partiban and the crest he will be wearing in that match.

If there’s one local player who has been winning the heart of fans with his display in the last two months leading up to the final this weekend, it has to be Partiban Janasekaran. The winger has established himself as an integral part of Mehmet Durakovic's starting eleven and is now one of the trusted member of the first team.

Although that seemed very different at the start of the season when having returned to the team he started playing professional football in, Partiban was on the outside looking in. Chances were few and far in between as he struggled to adapt to the requirements of the head coach and the system that the Australian seek to play.

But the Ipoh-born winger was determined to make his place count. His footballing journeys have taken him to Sarawak and then to FC where the exploits in the latter team propelled Perak to bring him back home. There was an extra bit of motivation which eventually saw Partiban becoming a hit with the fans.

"It’s a different role that I took on when I was playing for Terengganu and with Perak it is something else. It was very hard for me to understand the role and build an understanding with my team mates. But thankfully I’ve been able to grasp it and now I can follow the coach’s instruction and tactics. Now it’s very good and I’m felling very confident too," said Partiban prior to Tuesday's training session.

The ambidextrous player finally integrated himself to the rest of the team and it was a deadly combination that benefited Perak. Capable of dribbling on either feet, Partiban is an awkward player for any defender to mark, not knowing whether to show him to his right or left.

His contribution to Perak reaching their first final in 14 years cannot be understated. He scored in both legs of the semi-final encounter against with arguably that away goal being crucial in helping Perak come from behind to oust defending champions, Pahang.

The 180 minutes spent to overcome the odds and send Pahang out of the competition is something that is firmly in the minds of Partiban. The never-say-die attitude of his team was evident, as it was in the final against Terengganu last year where they twice equalised to first send the match into extra-time, then to a penalty shoot-out.

"There’s a lot of difference between last year’s final and this year. Last year I played for Terengganu and this year for Perak, my hometown club. The feeling is different playing for the team I support. The experience has been great this year and what we learnt is that we never give up. You can see what we did against Pahang in the last round and hopefully we can bring the trophy back to Perak.

"Final is always 50:50. Whichever team goes to the final, they want to win it. If we look at the league, we did not lose a lot of games but we did drew most of them. They are not far away and are only two places away from this. I’m very confident with my team mates and I’m sure we can do well in the final," added Partiban.

At only 26 years of age, Partiban still has his best years of football ahead of him but indication are that he is now on the precipice of taking the next step in his career and a winner's medal will go a long way in keeping him on the right path. After that who knows, maybe he could even be on the cusp of earning his first international cap with Malaysia.

