Partey's Atletico Madrid cruise to 3-1 victory over Chukwueze’s Villarreal

The Ghanaian was solid in midfield once again, while the Nigeria hotshot could do no magic from the bench

Thomas Partey played from start to finish as claimed a 3-1 win over Samuel Chukwueze’s in on Sunday night.

Los Rojiblancos came here with sky - high confidence after edging past in the in midweek where Partey impressed.

Chukwueze started from the bench for the fourth consecutive league game.

The corresponding fixture finished with no goals, but this time, Paco Alcacer got things rolling for the visitors before Aleti hit back thorough Angel Correa, Koke and Joao Felix.

Partey’s 80 touches on the night we're the most of the any Atleti player.

The 26-year old Ghanaian also had the joint-highest number of passes (59) of which 47 were accurate (79.7%).

He won 12 of his total 19 duels and made two interceptions and four tackles.

Chukwueze came on for Gerard Moreno on the 64th minute and made three key passes, 14 accurate passes (70%) and won two of his four dribbles.

Atletico move up to third, tied on 43 points with fourth-placed , while Villarreal remain in seventh, two points from the final qualification berth.