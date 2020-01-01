Partey wants to be the Premier League's next Essien as Arsenal midfielder reveals his idol

The Ghana international has made a positive impact at Emirates Stadium on the back of a summer move and is eager to emulate his fellow countryman

new boy Thomas Partey has made a bright start to his time at Emirates Stadium, with the international revealing that he now wants to follow in the footsteps of his “idol” and become the next Michael Essien.

Essien won two titles, four FA Cups and the during a memorable eight-and-a-half-year stint at between August 2005 and January 2014.

He made more than 250 appearances for the Blues, becoming a modern-day legend at Stamford Bridge along the way, and also earned 58 caps for his country.

Essien was also a talisman for Ghana and a key component for those he represented at club level.

Partey enjoys a similar standing at present. The 27-year-old's stock has risen enough to earn him a £45 million ($59m) move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal, with another midfield talent that mixes graft and guile looking to follow in the footsteps of his legendary fellow countryman.

Partey told Arsenal’s official website of wanting to emulate Essien in : “He's a fantastic midfielder. He fights for every ball, he's a great legend. For me, he's one of the best midfielders that we've ever had in Africa.

“I think we've all seen what he has done at Chelsea, what he has done for the Black Stars and for me, he's my idol.

“I grew up watching Michael Essien, [Sulley] Muntari, the Ayew brothers - they are the people I look up to and they made a lot of impact on Ghanaians. I think this is my moment and I have to make sure I take it.”

Partey is now inspiring the next generation of talent in Ghana, although he remains a humble hero.

“Now most of the young guys are looking up to me and I think I have to do my best to make sure I get them to support this great family [at Arsenal],” he added. “When they support me, they're going to feel good when they see us play.”

Partey has impressed in his early outings for the Gunners and will hope to shake off a slight knock in time to return to action for Mikel Arteta’s side when they travel to Leeds on November 22.