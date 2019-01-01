'Partey is better than Pogba' - Man Utd-linked midfielder talked up by agent amid Atletico exit talk

The Ghana international has been linked with the Red Devils - among other big clubs - and his representative considers him to be an elite player

Thomas Partey is better than Paul Pogba, according to his agent, with the midfielder generating talk of interest from the likes of , and .

This is not the first time that the international is said to have registered on the transfer radar of leading sides across Europe.

His potential has been noted for some time and, at 25 years of age, is now approaching his peak.

The same can be said for World Cup winner Pogba, who is a year older, but questions continue to be asked of his form and ongoing presence at Old Trafford.

Were a man being heavily linked with to be on the move this summer, then United have been told that they could do worse than look to Spain for a replacement .

Partey is considered to be a more all-round performer than a French counterpart and has a release clause of just €50 million (£44m/$56m) in his contract at Atletico.

Jose Daniel Jimenez Pozanco told FcInterNews of a highly-rated performer, who does not always get the recognition his displays deserve: “He is like Pogba, he’s a box to box player, but he is better than the Frenchman.

“That is because he does more defensive work. I feel that because he is African, he gets much less media coverage than the Manchester United player.

“I first watched him play in Ghana, I immediately recognised his qualities and thought that if he could improve on a tactical level, he would be one of the best in the world.

“I told him he must listen, learn and remain humble. A person should always remember where they came from and he has got where he has through hard work. Nobody handed him anything.”

If a scramble for Partey’s signature were to be sparked, then sides in would be expected to head the queue.

Article continues below

Inter, though, are piecing together ambitious plans for the future – with Goal revealing their interest in appointing Antonio Conte as the club’s next manager – and Italy could be another potential landing spot .

Pozanco added on the reported interest being shown in Partey from San Siro: “There is no reason why he won’t move to . Inter, like Atleti are a top team.

“He has a €50m release clause and in football anything is possible, just look at Diego Godin leaving to join Inter and Antoine Griezmann possibly on his way to .”