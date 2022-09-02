The African stars are set to be out for some time as the unbeaten Gunners continue to do season duties

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered injury updates on Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Both Partey and Elneny were not part of the Gunners squad that faced Aston Villa and won 2-1. They are expected not to be available as the London club face what is believed to be their toughest test so far in the season when they visit the Red Devils.

"With Mo [Elneny], it’s probably a little bit easier and we are talking months," Arteta said. "With Thomas, hopefully, we are talking weeks or even shorter than that, I hope."

The Spaniard further talked about the recurring nature of Partey’s injury, which has kept sidelining him since he joined the club.

"We have tried to manage [Thomas]," he continued.

"A lot has happened since he joined and we are trying to find the best possible way to find the reason why that happens, but unfortunately, the body and mind are two different groups, so sometimes to understand that you can’t put your finger on a single thing to try to prevent something happening.

"The attitude of the player is there and he’s really disappointed to be out again, as you can imagine, and the team needs him when he’s back."

The tactician also talked about Aaron Ramsdale and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s possible availability for the weekend match. The two suffered knocks during the match against Steven Gerrard’s side in midweek.

"Those two [Ramsdale and Odegaard] are being assessed. We will see more tomorrow [Saturday]. Hopefully, they will be able to train with the team," confirmed Arteta.

"Unfortunately, with Alex [Zinchenko], that’s still not the case. He missed two games and has not been able to train with the team yet."

Meanwhile, Manchester United have won just one of their last eight league games against Arsenal (D3 L4), though it was in this exact fixture last season (3-2), while Arsenal have won just one of their last 15 league away games against the Red Devils (D5 L9), picking up a 1-0 victory in November 2020.