'AC Milan spent €200m not to qualify for the Champions League' - Transfer chief Leonardo doubted on PSG return

The former France international says the Parisians' returning sporting director has much to prove after his Serie A disappointment

Leonardo has much to prove on his return to as the club's new sporting director, according to Willy Sagnol.

The club confirmed the Brazilian's appointment on Friday, just hours after announcing they had parted company with Antero Henrique, who had been in the role since June 2017.

PSG retained their domestic title in the 2018-19 but once again failed in their quest to win the , losing at the last-16 stage to in dramatic circumstances.

During Leonardo's previous spell as sporting director, stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thiago Silva and Marco Verratti were all brought in, the latter signed from Pescara when still a teenager.

However, Sagnol has questioned the impact Leonardo had in his one season with , as the side missed out on a top-four finish despite spending heavily in the transfer market.

"Leonardo has done good things," the former international said on RMC radio.

"He got Marco Verratti and that is very good, but today you are in a dynamic where you are in a much more targeted recruitment.

"To judge Leonardo, we must judge what he did.

"In Milan, they spent €200 million not to qualify for the Champions League and they found themselves out of the spotlight of financial fair play.

"Leonardo's last two experiences as a sports director, it was a lot of expense and not the expected results."

While some critics, such as Sagnol, remain skeptical about Leonardo's ability to deliver results in the transfer market, the Brazilian insists that he is "full of energy" for the job.

"I am really happy to come back to PSG once again," he said following the confirmation of acquisition.

"This club has been so important to me in my football career and in my life. I had really emotional moments here both as a player in the late 90s and more recently as sporting director along with our chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi on my return to the club in 2011.

"Today, I come back to Paris full of energy to rejoin this club that I deeply respect."