Papiss Cisse nearing Besiktas switch after impressive campaign at Alanyaspor

Talks are ongoing between the former Newcastle United striker and the Black Eagles for a potential transfer from Alanya

Papiss Cisse is on the verge of leaving Alanyaspor for their Turkish Super Lig rivals after his agent Sedat Atmaca confirmed "positive" discussions with .

Cisse is set to leave the Bahsesehir Okullari Stadium on a free transfer when his two-year deal expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 35-year-old is enjoying his best goalscoring run since 2011 in the Turkish top-flight this season with a return of 22 goals in 29 league outings, which makes him the leading top scorer.

In an update about his striker's future, Atmaca disclosed that the international has agreed on a one-year contract with the option of another year with Besiktas, but they are yet to reach an agreement on his salary.

“Our negotiations continue. It will be either Besiktas or another place. It will be announced in a few days,” Atmaca was quoted as saying on Radyospor.

“Our meeting with Besiktas was positive, we are trying to agree on the figures. The contract will be 1+1 but the salary issue has not been clarified.

“Cisse looks at Besiktas very positively and wants to play there. Everyone wants to play in a big club like Besiktas. Hopefully, this season he will finish the league as the top scorer.

“We expect this work to be finalised in a few days. Signatures are not made before the season ends. He is currently a contract player of Alanyaspor.”

Cisse has been in fine scoring form since football activities in resumed after the coronavirus lockdown, scoring nine goals in six games so far.

He has scored at least a goal in his last five matches for Alanyaspor and most recently inspired them to beat Galatasaray 4-1 with his brace on Wednesday.

The Dakar-born star will be aiming to continue his impressive return in front of goal when Alanyaspor visit city rivals Antalyaspor for Sunday's derby match.

With three matches remaining, Erol Bulut's side is sixth in the Super Lig table with 51 points from 31 games. They will also be playing Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final on July 29.