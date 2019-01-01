Transfers

Pape Souare: Troyes sign ex-Crystal Palace defender

The Senegal international has returned to France to continue his career with the second-tier club

French Ligue 2 club Troyes have signed Pape Souare on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Following the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace in June, Souare joined the Stade de l'Aube outfit on trial.

The 29-year-old impressed manager Laurent Batlles during his temporary stint at the club and he is now set to challenge in the French second-tier league.

After struggling for playing time in England, the former Reims defender will be looking enjoy further success in France, where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2011 with Lille.

