Pape Gueye's Watford transfer from Le Havre not complete - Agent

The 21-year-old's representative says some details still need to be finalised for his move to Vicarage Road

Pierre-Henri Bovis, the agent of Pape Gueye, has come out to state that his transfer from Ligue 2 side Le Harve to is not complete.

The 21-year-old of Senegalese descent was recently announced as a new acquisition by the Hornets.

He is due to arrive on July 1 with his contract at Le Harve expiring this summer.

"We are wondering about possible irregularities around the signing of the contract," Bovis told L'Equipe.

"We do not deny the existence of an agreement concluded with Watford through the former agent of Pape Gueye, but we point the finger at what could appear to be anomalies."

Gueye has spent his entire career to date at Le Havre, making his debut in 2017 and going on to play 40 times in all competitions, including 25 outings in the recent abruptly-ended Ligue 2 campaign.