Pahang's ban on Mohamadou Sumareh not valid pending FIFA outcome

Pahang's extraordinary move to ban Sumareh is not as cut and dry as the case has previously already been brought to the attention of FIFA.

It was an unprecedented move when FA announced on Tuesday evening that they had concluded a hearing on Mohamadou Sumareh where they found the player guilty on all four charges brought against him.

Accuser, judge, jury and executioner.

Pahang themselves were the ones who filed the case and they are also the ones who have deemed the Malaysian international to be on the wrong. It’s an extraordinary sequence of events that started back in July 2020 when Sumareh brought to the attention of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) that he hasn’t been paid his salary in full by Pahang.

A second letter was submitted by the same player to FAM in August stating a repeat of the scenario and thus caused the annulment of his contract with Pahang. At the same time, Sumareh has also filed a complaint directly with FIFA stating the issue and as it stands, the world football governing body is examining all the details with no decision made yet.

Yesterday, Pahang FA through Rizal Chek Hashim revealed via a video posting that Sumareh was found guilty on four charges;

Breach of contract for not getting FA approval before making press statement

Filing with FIFA (Dispute Resolution Chamber) without going to FAM (National Dispute Resolution Chamber)

Failed to turn up for squad training beginning 3 August

Failed to turn up for the against Johor Darul Ta’zim on 28 August.

Quoting Pahang FA statute together with FAM’s disciplinary codes, Rizal went on to explained that Sumareh has been suspended for 2 years from any footballing activities on all four charges with the ban being run concurrently. FAM were not part of the hearing, which further adds to the confusion when their disciplinary codes were used in the proceedings.

For the record, Pahang’s jurisdiction only lies within their own confines and the competitions that were held under their care. FAM’s stance remains that of impartiality, one which they took earlier when Sumareh signed for Thai League 1 side Police Tero FC and did not approve of the player’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for the move.

FIFA eventually provided a temporary ITC for Sumareh to seal his move north of the border to link up with fellow international Dominic Tan at Police Tero. Goal understands that FAM will maintain that impartiality and has asked Pahang to wait for FIFA’s decision on this matter.

FIFA now has to decide whether they want to hear this case, which they normally wouldn’t because it involves a local player in a domestic dispute but Sumareh’s cause could be different because he’s a naturalised player. In the instance which FIFA decides that they would not rule over the matter, the case would be passed to FAM, who is likely to initiate a new investigation and hearing, despite what Pahang FA has ruled.

While Pahang may yet have a case against Sumareh and vice versa, with all details to be examined further once it has been decided which party would conduct it, it is peculiar that a footballing ban is imposed in this dispute where usually monetary damage punishment is often seen as the most extreme outcome.

Until that happens, Sumareh will be free to play for Police Tero or any club he’s contracted to.