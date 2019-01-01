Oxlade-Chamberlain can make a big impact for Liverpool - Milner

The return of a former Arsenal midfielder, and that of fellow England international Joe Gomez, is expected to aid the Reds' Premier League title bid

Fit-again Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are capable of making a “big impact” for in a run-in which includes crunch and fixtures, says James Milner.

The Reds are readying themselves for a return to competitive action after the international break, with due to pay a visit to Anfield on Sunday.

That will be the first of seven top-flight outings which will determine whether or not Jurgen Klopp’s side can end a 29-year-old wait for domestic supremacy, while they are also preparing for a quarter-final clash with in European competition.

It could be that their cause is aided by the return of two internationals, with Milner delighted to see Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gomez back on the training field and pushing for timely recalls.

He told Liverpool’s official website: “I think it’s important that we have everyone available. That’s why you need a squad when you have these sorts of injuries and stuff.

“Ox has obviously been out a long time and was playing fantastically well before he got injured, Joe the same. He’s been brilliant when he’s played this season and formed a great partnership with Virgil.

“And all credit to Joel [for] coming and stepping in when he’s had his own injury problems - he stepped in straight away like he’d never been away - and obviously Dejan is coming back and things like that.

“So it’s important with the amount of games you’ve got and the intensity of the run-in that we have the squad, and everyone’s going to have a big impact on the end of the season even if they’re not out on the field - just in training keeping that intensity and pushing people for their starting places.

“I think the more difficult it is for the manager to pick a team, the better it is for the team to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Gomez has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in December, while Oxlade-Chamberlain damaged knee ligaments during a clash with in April 2018.

Both men are now looking to force their way back into Klopp’s plans, with Milner admitting that their presence has added to the collective feeling of positivity on Merseyside.

He added: “I think so - I think it’s always difficult when you’re injured and with a long-term injury like Ox has had and Joe has had in the past as well, they have to be so mentally strong.

“It’s long hours, tough hours and you’re away from the team at times. When you are around the lads in the gym it’s important that you have that interaction and help where we can and make them feel part of the squad still and lift their spirits.

“We know how hard it is for them and how hard they’ve worked. Ox coming back, he had a little setback in the game before the international break but he’s back again already. You expect that when you’ve been out that long, but I’m sure he was loving being back out on the field again.

“We all know how good he is as a player so to get players like him back and fit and ready to go, it only gives the manager more selection problems and it’s great for us as a squad.”