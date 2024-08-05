Overtime FC announces Kappa-produced jersey in first product release

Overtime is getting involved in the soccer merchandise world, releasing an exclusive kit in partnership with a classic brand

Lifestyle and media brand Overtime FC is getting into the world of merchandise.

The digital media brand, which has racked up millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, is set to officially announce its debut soccer jersey, made in collaboration with Italian brand Kappa.

"Not only does this Overtime FC merchandise launch diversify the Overtime brand across different sports and categories, but it also speaks to the growth of soccer in America," OTFC said in a release. "The convergence of soccer and fashion is prominent as ever, and next generation soccer fans rely upon brands like Overtime to redefine the game through engaging content as well as ongoing product drops and collaborations."

The jersey, which drops officially on Aug. 10, is available in green and blue, and features accompanying shorts.

Its release comes amidst an emerging market of the collision of streetwear and soccer. Professional teams around the world are increasingly tailoring away and alternate kits to audiences interested in streetwear.

Puma launched Manchester City's away jersey in an event in New York that attracted basketball players and influencers in the city's scene, and celebrities around the sporting and fashion world have been pictured wearing retro kits.