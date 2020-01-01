Overpriced Sane is not an 'absolute top player', says former Bayern boss Heynckes

The German tactician feels the Bavarian transfer target isn't consistent and is yet to reach the highest level

star Leroy Sane has yet to become an "absolute top player" and is overpriced in the transfer market, according to former manager Jupp Heynckes.

The German winger was close to joining Bundesliga champions Bayern last summer but a move fell through when he suffered an anterior cruciate knee injury.

With Sane's transfer to Bayern currently in the balance because of the coronavirus pandemic, Heynckes believes the 24-year-old needs to develop consistency to become one of the world's best.

"For me, he has not yet made a breakthrough to an absolute top player," Heynckes told Bild.

"I think this is a player at a crossroads. Will he keep working hard on himself, or will he remain just as an exceptional talent?

"He has to be ready to make the next big step. Because there is no use in flashing the talent from time to time. I also honestly tell you that I don't consider the price justifiable."

City are believed to want more than £88 million ($110m) for the international, while Bayern wanted to pay considerably less even before Covid-19 affected finances.

Sane had returned from his knee to make one appearance for City's youth team before football was halted because of the global health pandemic.

The forrmer attacker would become the first major signing of Bayern manager Hansi Flick, who was given the role permanently last month after impressing during his caretaker stint.

Heynckes thinks the club made the right decision to appoint Flick, insisting he knew the former assistant was the right man from the start.

"Hansi is a good person with a great character," Heynckes said. "I already said months ago that he is the ideal coach for Bayern because of his human nature and football competence.

"He is authentic and empathetic. You can't imagine a better coach for FC Bayern."

Change is in the air at Allianz Arena with current chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's contract expiring at the end of the year.

Former Bayern legend Oliver Kahn will step up to be his replacement - a decision Heynckes feels is the right one.

"[Kahn] is a win for FC Bayern," he said. "Because everything he exemplified as a player, the will to win, the absolute professionalism, he now brings it back to Bayern.

"He has so much experience and has played at the highest level. I think he is the right man."