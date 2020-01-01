Out of respect for PM Majaliwa, Simba SC scored only two goals vs Namungo FC - Manara

The vocal official stated the champions had to deny themselves chances of getting more goals against their cup final opponents

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has explained why they did not score more than six goals against Namungo FC on Sunday during the final.

Manara claims Simba had to score just two goals against Namungo who are known to be supported by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The tie at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga ended in a 2-1 win for Wekundu wa Msimbazi. The vocal official had also claimed Simba are above all the competition in .

“We could have scored more than six goals against Namungo but because it is a team supported by our Prime Minister [Kassim Majaliwa], we had to show some respect,” Manara told reporters.

“We played with the courtesy and that is why we wasted chances willingly for the respect of the Premier and football.

“In Tanzania, Simba are only playing because it is what is required from them was it not a requirement, there is no team Simba should be playing against in this country.

“We should be elsewhere in Africa playing with teams equal to Simba. But because Tanzania is our country, we have to play here."

Meanwhile, Azam FC defender David Mwantika has confirmed he is on his way out of the club after eight seasons.

“On Friday, I spoke with the management of the club who were keen to add me another year on my contract but I prevailed upon them to just release me so that I can go and face a new challenge,” Mwantika told Mwanaspoti.

“My current contract has five months remaining.

“After the talks, we unanimously agreed that I should become a free agent so I can be free to enter into negotiations with any club and that I can play anywhere be it in the country or outside.

“I have been at the club for the last eight seasons but frankly, I can say that only in five seasons did I play real football. That is because many things did happen concerning me at the club.”

Azam, on numerous occasions, had wanted to offload the defender on loan but he declined such moves. A recent move saw the club push him to join Lipuli FC but he did not accept the deal.