Oussama Idrissi’s brace propels AZ Alkmaar past 10-man RKC Waalwijk

The Cheeseheads left the Mandemakers Stadium unharmed thanks to the Morocco international’s first half double

Oussama Idrissi was on target twice as AZ Alkmaar silenced RKC Waalwijk 2-0 to continue their perfect start in the Dutch Eredivisie

His first half strikes ensured Arne Slot’s men secured maximum points against the hosts, who were reduced to 10-men after Jurien Gaari was sent off for a dangerous play.

Idrissi came into this game having scored in Alkmaar’s whitewash of Fortuna Sittard last week. He continued his fine form against Fred Grim’s team by scoring after 35 minutes thanks to Myron Boadu’s assist.

Article continues below

On the stroke of half time, the Moroccan profited from another Boadu again to put his side two goal goals up.

4 - Myron Boadu assisted more Eredivisie goals by Oussama Idrissi than any other player (four). Chemistry. pic.twitter.com/GyXhEfLiQe — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) August 11, 2019

However, he made way for Jordy Clasie in the 61st minute as his team claimed a vital away win.

Comoros’ Said Bakari made a 46th minute appearance for RKC after replacing Anas Tahiri, while Dutch-Senegalese Sylla Sow featured for 73 minutes.

Alkmaar remain league leaders with six points and on Thursday, they welcome Mariupol in their clash before hosting Groningen at the weekend.