Oussama Idrissi stars as AZ Alkmaar decimate Astana

The Morocco international delivered a five-star performance to help Arne Slot’s men claim a comfortable victory

Oussama Idrissi scored and provided an assist in AZ Alkmaar’s 5-0 demolition of Kazakhstan side Astana in Thursday’s game.

After goals from Myron Boadu and Fredrik Midtsjoe, the international increased his side’s lead in the 57th minute.

Pantelis Hatzidiakos notched the fourth goal for Arne Slot’s men before Idrissi put Boadu through on goal to seal the emphatic win.

23-year-old Idrissi featured for the duration of the game, his 10th appearance in the European competition this season.

The win ensured the Dutch side climbed to the top of the Group L table with eight points from four games, pending the outcome of the clash with Partizan Beograd.

The forward will look to maintain his form when AZ take on Partizan in their next outing in the tournament on November 28.