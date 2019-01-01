Oussama Idrissi: Morocco striker on target as AZ Alkmaar thrash Feyenoord

The Morocco international scored his sixth league goal of the season to help the Cheeseheads extend their unbeaten run at De Kuip

Oussama Idrissi found the net in AZ Alkmaar’s 3-0 away triumph over in Thursday’s Dutch Eredivisie game.

The 23-year-old striker was handed his seventh appearance this term and he justified that with a goal at De Kuip.

Myron Boadu opened the glut of goals for Arne Slot’s men in the 37th minute after receiving a pass from Owen Wijndal.

The goal handed the visitors a first half lead as Jaap Stam’s team failed to convert few chances that came their way.

Calvin Stengs then doubled the lead in the 50th minute before international Idrissi sealed the victory with six minutes left to play.

Feyenoord could have reduced the deficit earlier, but Luciano Narsingh’s effort went wide breaking free.

Following this win, the Cheeseheads climbed to the third spot in the league table with 16 points from seven games.

Idrissi, who has now scored six goals this season, will hope to maintain the impressive form in their next league game against Heracles on Sunday.