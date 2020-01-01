Ounas and Boudaoui lead Nice to victory against Etoile Frejus Saint-Raphael

The Algeria internationals were decisive for the Eaglets as they secured maximum points against Andre Blanc’s men

Adam Ounas and Hichem Boudaoui scored the goals which handed Nice a 2-0 victory against Etoile Frejus Saint-Raphael in Sunday’s French Cup tie.

The French National 2 side were aiming to stun Patrick Vieira’s men but suffered a setback only 25 minutes into the encounter after Marc Cristophe Fachan was shown a red card and was subsequently sent off.

In the 55th minute, Boudaoui opened the scoring for the Allianz Riviera outfit, heading home a corner from the far post.

Ounas then doubled the lead in a spectacular manner, dribbling past his markers before firing past goalkeeper Moyadh Ousseni.

The internationals will be expected to continue their impressive performances when Nice take on Angers in a game on January 11.