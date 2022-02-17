Oumar Niasse: Senegalese player completes Burton Albion move

League One side Burton Albion have confirmed the signing of Senegal international Oumar Niasse.

Niasse, 31, signed for Burton Albion as a free agent as he hopes to resuscitate his career that had taken a downward spiral.

The star enjoyed a stellar career with Lokomotiv Moscow of Russia where he lifted the domestic cup in 2015 and was also named the league’s Player of the Year award.

His good outing while in Russia saw him earn a 2016 £13.5 million four-year contract to Everton in the Premier League where he made 36 starts and 29 substitute appearances - as well as scored 12 goals for the Merseyside club.

Niasse was sent on loan by Everton to Hull City and Cardiff City in 2017 and 2019, respectively, as his career failed to take off when he signed from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Senegalese's recent club is Huddersfield Town, a team he signed for after impressing during trials.

A freak groin injury in a friendly against Rochdale denied Niasse a chance to make a competitive appearance for Huddersfield in the Championship and he got released in June last year upon the expiration of his contract.

"Oumar will take the number 21 shirt with the club," Burton Albion confirmed. "Everyone at Burton Albion would like to welcome Oumar to the Pirelli Stadium!"

"We are obviously aware that Oumar has been out of training for a while since he left Huddersfield," manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink stated about his new signing.

"He’s been training with us for a short period and has shown a lot of hunger and desire to get back playing.

"We know he’s made over 50 Premier League appearances, and he’s shown us that he can add something to the squad that we have – hopefully he’ll be a good help for us to finish the season strongly."

Niasse's other former sides were Senegal's US Ouakam where he scored 102 goals in 154 appearances and Akhisar Spor Kulubu of Turkey where he registered 12 goals in 34 games.

He made his Teranga Lions debut in January 2013 during a 2-1 loss to Chile in a friendly game. The forward, who last played for the national side in 2018, has made just nine appearances and scored three goals.