Lusaka Dynamos should not be demoralised after Zesco United loss – Otieno

Kenya international goalkeeper Ian Otieno has stated Zesco United need not be demoralised following the Absa Cup loss to Lusaka Dynamos on Saturday.

Otieno, who saved two penalties as Lusaka Dynamos went to win 3-1 on post-match spot-kicks, said they should focus on the league matches after the loss at the Woodlands Stadium.

“We are disappointed that we lost the final. Our objective was to win both the league and the cup," the former Red Arrows goalkeeper told the club's website.

“Unfortunately, the latter hasn’t materialized. There is no need for us to feel demoralised because we still have the Super League to fight for.

"The target now is to go for the league. Yes, the cup is sweet but the Zambian Super League is sweeter."

Zesco United have found their footing in the league and are at the top despite struggling in the initial stages of the competition.

They have not lost a game in the last five and are five points clear of second-placed Forest Rangers, despite the fact that they have played fewer games.

"We need to quickly adjust from Saturday’s defeat and focus on Wednesday’s game against Red Arrows. Our aim is to win the league title and get back into the Caf Champions League," continued the former AFC Leopards star.

"For us what has happened has happened. We need to focus on the next games in the league. We will work on the mental aspect of the game so that we restart our league games on a positive note.”

Zesco United's head coach Numba Mumamba had also stressed the need to dust themselves off after the Lusaka disappointment and focus on the games ahead.

Zesco United are keen to win the league title which they lost to Nkana FC last season. They finished fifth and missed the Champions League and the Confederation Cup slots for this season.