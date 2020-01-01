Osimhen's Napoli move imminent, but Lille receiving more offers - Gerard Lopez

The Nigerian hotshot remains linked with a deal that will see him join the Campania capital outfit

president Gerard Lopez has revealed that they are still receiving offers for Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen even as a move to is nearing ever closer.

The 21-year-old has been one of the most talked-about players in the transfer market, with the Partenopei looking to acquire his services in a deal in the region of €60 - 80 million, as they look to improve under coach Gennaro Gattuso.

It was recently reported that Osimhen had changed his agent because of the cordial relationship between Lopez and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, and didn’t want anything standing in the way of a move to the San Paolo.

The former and Charleroi man scored 18 goals in 38 competitive outings for Lille last season.

“The player decided to change agents in the middle of the negotiations. We had to start all over again,” Lopez told L’Equipe as reported by Le10Sport.

“The player has made his choice, Napoli. Its advanced, details are missing. It will be announced when the time comes. As it's not yet official, we continue to have other offers. I want to keep good relations with these clubs too.

“So, I manage their expectations. It is a transfer which is not linear. The market in opened before closing [until August 15]. In , the transfer window opens in September. So, you need a multitude of contracts to cover all eventualities.”

Lopez went on to admit that Osimhen’s departure will force a shakeup in the team’s attack while the club is not known to buy established players, but rather prospects like the Super Eagles forward.



As such, the Spanish businessman believes the club’s strong scouting network will come in handy.

He also insists they have no excuse not to knock oil-rich off their perch and challenge for the title, having narrowly missed out on qualification by just a single point and position.

“His [Osimhen’s imminent] departure in itself, no [is no disaster]. But for the reconstruction of the attack line, yes,” Lopez continued.

“There is an approach led by [Lille sporting director] Luis [Campos] who offers [Lille head coach] Christophe Galtier players.

“Where some people get it wrong is when we see specific names coming out they think they will necessarily sign. Even if we are interested in a player, it is only in combination with others. It's more complex than selling a player and then finding a replacement.

“Strength is the system and the quality of our scouting process. We will have no excuse not to fight for the top of the table.

"We don't have a big budget to look elsewhere. We will remain humble and we will find talent.”