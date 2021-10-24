Osimhen unlucky as Roma end Napoli's winning run in tensed Serie A game

Victor Osimhen could not continue his goalscoring run in the Serie A on Sunday as Roma held Napoli to a goalless draw.

Osimhen played the entire duration for the visitors in Rome, but he could not place his efforts past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Prior to Sunday's outing, the Nigeria international scored five goals in his last eight appearances in the Italian top-flight and the result at the Stadio Olimpico was the first time Napoli dropped points in the league this season, ending their eight-game winning streak.

Osimhen registered the most shots (4) for Luciano Spalletti's side in the encounter but unfortunately, he was denied by the woodwork twice.

Despite the Parthenopeans' struggle to break the deadlock, Cameroon's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was solid in the middle of the park for the visitors.

The Fulham loanee produced a man-of-the-match performance and he completed the most tackles (4) and most dribbles (7) in the match.

The encounter ended in a dramatic way as Roma manager Jose Mourinho and Napoli coach Spalletti were sent to the stands for different reasons.

Mourinho was first sent to the stands after receiving a second yellow card while Spalletti was punished for his sarcastic response to the fans.

Despite the dropped points, Napoli sit at the top of the Serie A table level on 25 points with Inter Milan after nine games, but they have the highest goal difference.

Osimhen will shift his attention to Thursday's league outing against Bologna. Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly described shared point as a good result for the visitors.

“We mustn’t diminish Roma’s potential, so we can be happy with the point and that we kept a clean sheet. This result is not to be underestimated,” the Senegal captain was quoted by Football Italia.

“The important thing is to keep a clean sheet, because we know that we are capable of scoring a goal at any moment.

“Not everyone can come here and keep a clean sheet against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, so we must continue working like this and with growing confidence.”