Osimhen to Lille is 'step in the right direction' - Nwosu

The 20-year-old joined the Great Danes from the Zebras on Thursday and the former Nigeria international is pleased with the switch

Henry Nwosu believes Victor Osimhen’s move from Charleroi to is a ‘right step in the right direction’.

On Thursday, the young striker completed his switch to the Great Danes from the Belgian First Division A club, penning a five-year deal with the French side.

Lille secured the signature of the international as a replacement for Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe, who joined for a club-record £72million fee.

Nwosu is delighted with the transfer of the youngster, who notched 20 goals across all competitions for Charleroi last season, and believes the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit will help in his development.

“It is a right step in the right direction. He did very well at Charleroi, scoring a lot of goals and I believe he will perform better in Lille,” Nwosu told Goal.

“He is growing, he is still young and Lille is a place where he can improve more and develop his talent. I am sure he will not be under pressure that can derail his performance because there is always pressure in football anyway.

“My advice for him is to play his normal game. I believe he can score more goals for Lille than he did for his former club last season.

Article continues below

“He just needs to remain dedicated and consistent. He should prove that he is capable of playing in top football because Ligue 1 is bigger than the league in .”

Osimhen could make his debut for Lille when they take on in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

The forward will hope to make his first Ligue 1 appearance when his side lock horns with in their opening 2019-20 game on August 11.