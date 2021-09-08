Osimhen to face Juventus as red card for Heymans challenge rescinded

The Nigeria international sat out of the triumph over Genoa, but will be available against the Old Lady on Saturday

Victor Osimhen’s two-game ban for violent conduct against Daan Heymans during a Serie A game against Venezia has been rescinded following a successful appeal by Napoli.

The Nigeria international was sent off during the first half of the Blues’ 2-0 victory by referee Gianluca Aureliano last month after he appeared to have hit Heymans during a corner kick.

That was the second time the former Wolfsburg and Lille man had been sent off since the commencement of his professional career.

He was issued a red card for the first time during a Uefa Europa League clash against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on October 29, 2020.

Subsequently, he was barred from featuring in his club’s league against Genoa, which the two-time Serie A won at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

“Napoli have successfully appealed to the Sports Court of Appeal to reduce Victor Osimhen’s suspension from two games to one,” a statement from the club website read.

“Given that the striker already served the first match of the suspension against Genoa, he will be available for selection this weekend.”

This decision is a big boost for Luciano Spalletti’s men who welcome Juventus to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Saturday’s blockbuster Italian elite division encounter.

Prior to this reversal, former Napoli striker Emanuele Calaio had opined that the punishment was extreme, insisting that the Super Eagle’s behaviour was natural.

"The expulsion to Osimhen? Already last year it was felt that the character of the Nigerian was a bit too steamy,” Calaio told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“A thick striker must also have the lucidity to be quiet in certain moments of the race. But the expulsion was excessive.

“In football, you also see much worse and without red cards. Aureliano was in confusion during the race also in the management of the cards against the Venezia players.

“Osimhen's behaviour was instinctive: he had been restrained and yanked, the defenders do everything to provoke. I also happened to push away the defenders because they kept my shirt.”

Should Osimhen get the nod to play against the Old Lady, the 24-year-old would be hoping to score his maiden goal of the season after he scored 10 goals in 24 Serie A matches during the 2020-21 campaign.