Osimhen to Bayern Munich? Fans divided over possible transfer of Nigerian striker from Napoli
Reports that Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is being considered by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski have divided fans online.
According to Dario Sports, Bayern have opened negotiations with Napoli for Osimhen with Polish striker Lewandowski having expressed his desire to leave the Bavarian giants this summer.
The rumours seem to have excited a section of fans who feel the Nigerian linking up with Senegalese forward Sadio Mane at the Allianz Arena would be good for Bayern and Africa while some think he is not the kind of profile that the club should be looking at.
Editors' Picks
- Nigeria 1-2 South Africa: Banyana Banyana off to winning start at Wafcon after humbling Super Falcons
- UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Power Rankings: Will England triumph on home soil?
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
- Kalvin Phillips: Man City bench-warmer or the perfect Pep player?
Some supporters feel the Nigerian striker's attributes make him a perfect fit for Bayern.
Other supporters think while Bayern would be good for Osimhen, it is Manchester United who are likely to get him instead.
Osimhen, who has been at Napoli for two years, was the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions last season and managed 14 in Serie A as Luciano Spalletti’s side finished third.
Osimhen to Bayern?
Would Osimhen be a success at Bayern Munich?