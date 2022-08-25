Osimhen: SS Lazio's Immobile predicts number of goals Napoli star and Serie A forwards will score

Last season, the Super Eagles star scored 14 goals for the Naples-based team to help them finish in the top four

SS Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has compared the number of goals Napoli star Victor Osimhen will score, as well as the other top forwards, at the end of the 2022/23 Serie A campaign.

The Nigeria international has started the season on a high and has so far been directly involved in three goals for his team in just two Italian top-tier matches. In the previous campaign, the 23-year-old scored 14 goals in the 27 Serie A matches played, and provided two assists in the process.

Immobile almost scored twice that, 27, and went on to clinch the Golden Boot; this season, he has scored once in two outings.

The 32-year-old believes the Super Eagles attacker will be one goal shy of 20 and predicted the number of goals the likes of Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Olivier Giroud, Divock Origi, Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic, Duvan Zapata, Fernando Muriel, and Tammy Abraham will score in the ongoing campaign.

"Lukaku I think will score between 20 and 25 goals, also because he has a lot of anger inside him. Lautaro? Well, either he’ll do one or the other, so I think between 13 and 18," Immobile said as quoted by Football Italia.

"Vlahovic? He’ll exceed 20 goals. Milan? Between Giroud, Origi and Rebic they will hit 30. Jovic? In my opinion no more than 15.

"Osimhen? I’m playing a specific number, 19 goals. I really like him as a striker. Zapata and Muriel? Between 25 and 30 together.

"Abraham? If he can put up the same numbers as last year we should start talking about a great striker. He can be between 15 and 20."

Just like last season, Napoli have started the 2022/23 campaign on a high and in just two matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded two. As a result, they are top of the table with maximum points followed by Inter Milan and AS Roma who have an inferior goal difference.

Osimhen will hope to continue with his fine form in front of goal in a tricky fixture away to Fiorentina on Sunday.