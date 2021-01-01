‘I wish you all the very best’ – Osimhen sends emotional farewell message to Gattuso

The Nigeria international has appreciated the effort of the 43-year-old towards his development and wished him well after he left the Parthenopeans

Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen has sent an emotional farewell message to Gennaro Gattuso after he left the club.

The Italian tactician was relieved of his duties as manager of the Parthenopeans after his side failed in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Gattuso brought Osimhen to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer with the club parting with a record fee of €70 million to secure his signature from Ligue 1 side Lille.

The Super Eagles forward has taken to social media to pen a heartfelt message to the Italian tactician and praised him for helping him develop.

“You have been instrumental towards my development, not just as a player but also as a man,” Osimhen posted on Instagram.

“I really appreciate all you do for me on and off the pitch,I admired you as a player and to be able to work under you and call you my boss is something I will never forget in a rush.

“I hold you on high esteem forever. I wish you all the very best on your new adventure.”

The forward struggled with injuries and coronavirus-related problems on his arrival at the Serie A club which limited his playing time.

Notwithstanding, Osimhen managed to score 10 goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

His performances, was, however, not enough to help the Parthenopeans finish in the top four as they ended fifth on the league table.

Osimhen broke into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards.

He was subsequently signed by Wolfsburg and made 12 Bundesliga appearances for the club before leaving for Sporting Charleroi.

He delivered impressive performances for the Belgian side before moving to Lille, where he spent a season and then snapped up by Napoli.

Osimhen is also a key member of the Nigeria national team and recently helped the side qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.