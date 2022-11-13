Osimhen responds on his Serie A Golden Boot target and affect of World Cup on Napoli

Super Eagle Victor Osimhen insists he and his Napoli teammates will not be affected by the break caused by the World Cup, starting on November 20.

Napoli enjoy an 11-point gap on top of the table

Osimhen has scored nine goals

Striker insists World Cup break will not affect team

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international was on target once again as the Parthenopeans defeated Udinese 3-2 on Saturday at Armando Diego Maradona Stadium to open an 11-point gap on top of the table pending Sunday's results.

The win wrapped what has been an excellent start to the 2022/23 Serie A race which has seen the team remain unbeaten from their 13 games, with the recent win being their 13th consecutive victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Just like many leagues, the Italian top-tier takes a break until January to allow players to represent their country in the World Cup.

However, others like Osimhen will be resting because Nigeria did not qualify for the global tournament.

The 23-year-old has been on-song for the Naples-based team and is currently the Serie A top scorer having found the back of the net nine times and assisted twice in the 11 matches he has played.

The supporters have a reason to worry the World Cup break might affect their team, but Osimhen insists that will not be the case and went on to underline the main aim is to win the Scudetto and not focus on chasing individual targets ahead of the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "I hope my teammates who go to the World Cup do well. The break is not a problem: we will rest for a while and then we will go back to work," Osimhen said as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

"I want to win the trophy with this team. I will be happy if I win the top scorer, but I would never put my goals ahead of the team's."

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen is part of the Nigeria squad that will play Portugal in an international friendly game on Thursday in Lisbon.