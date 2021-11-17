Osimhen praises Nigeria's ‘strong character’ against Cape Verde

Victor Osimhen has heaped praise on the Super Eagles for their "strong character" in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde.

Heading into the 2022 World Cup qualifier played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Gernot Rohr’s men needed only a draw to qualify for the next round.

The West African started the game brightly with the Napoli superstar putting his team ahead in the first minute – profiting from a Roberto Lopes blunder to fire past goalkeeper Vozinha.

Nevertheless, the lead last for just four minutes as Bubista’s men restored parity through Stopira courtesy of an assist from Kenny Rocha Santos.

Despite numerous attacking forays from both teams in the tension-soaked affair, honours were shared in Lagos with Nigeria qualifying for the third round of the qualifiers.

Revelling in his side’s display, Osimhen – who was named man-of-the-match - went on social media to praise his teammates as well as the Cape Verdeans.

“Strong character from the boys, respect to the Cape Verdean team. Unto the playoffs now!” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram.

After featuring for 89 minutes, Osimhen was subbed off for Belgium-based Paul Onuachu – with Lagos fans giving him a standing ovation.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria international Dele Olorundare heaped praise on the former Lille star for his energy and zeal against the Blue Sharks.

“That guy was something else tonight [on Tuesday], he gave everything and troubled Cape Verde backline,” Olorundare told GOAL.

“No disrespect to other players in the Super Eagles, Osimhen was the main man and his performance showed he wants to play in the World Cup – which is the dream of every player.

“Heading into the crucial round of qualifier, he will be a key force to determine if Nigeria will be making their seventh appearance in the competition.

“Overall, it was not a bad performance from the team, but there were so many lapses evident in the team which coach Rohr must correct before the play-off.

Article continues below

“If they are corrected, I don’t see anything stopping us picking a ticket to Qatar.”

The third round will see the ten group winners from the second round drawn into five home-and-away ties.

The winners of each tie will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.