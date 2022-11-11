Osimhen's Napoli time almost up? Nigeria coach Peseiro predicts Super Eagle's transfer

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro believes Napoli will struggle to keep Victor Osimhen past the end of the 2022/23 season owing to his exploits.

Osimhen has been in good form

He is the top scorer in Serie A

Peseiro expects bids for the forward

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international has been a prolific goalscorer in the ongoing campaign for the Italian outfit. In 10 Serie A matches, the 23-year-old has directly been involved in 10 goals for his club. He has managed to score eight and assist twice.

Peseiro believes it will not be easy for the Naples-based team to keep the forward after the season concludes.

WHAT HE SAID: "Osimhen scores a lot and he is young. It is certainly not easy, usually, a centre forward finds this level later on. But he always scores, at this moment I don't think I'm wrong if I say that every team in the world wants to buy him. He knows how to press, he knows how to score. He knows how to use his body: He would know how to play in all teams," Peseiro told the Napoli Magazine.

"Napoli are playing very well, they are first, the benefits are for both. For him, for the coach, and for his teammates. Keeping a player like this for Napoli will not be easy given the value and the demands he will have. Complete centre-forward: he assists, scores from the right, left, is strong in the defensive phase, knows how to press and is not easy to defend for a central defence.

"In June, in the summer, I believe that Napoli will ask for several million for him ... And I think there will be many clubs to offer them: he is young and still has great growth potential."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports have it that Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are chasing the striker.

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be eyeing the Super Eagles forward.

WHAT NEXT: Napoli and Osimhen will be aiming at getting another win on Saturday against Udinese before the league takes a break for the World Cup.