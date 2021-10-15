Osimhen: Napoli striker reveals Drogba, Mikel, and Ighalo inspiration to his career

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has spoken of how Ivorian legend Didier Drogba, and fellow Nigerians John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo inspired him to reach greater heights.

The Super Eagles marksman is enjoying his best start to a Serie A season after joining from Lille in the summer of 2020.

So far, he has scored nine goals for club and country this season, and he has explained his inspiration and how it feels to play in one of the world's top leagues.

"It feels good, it all started like a dream, boyhood dream from the slum," Osimhen said in a chat with international teammate William Troost-Ekong in the latter's YouTube channel.

"I just wanted to become a professional player, inspired by a lot of legends like Didier Drogba, Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, and the rest.

"And I feel like, to be able to achieve this feat, is one of my biggest achievements in life and I am really grateful to God for that."

The 22-year-old was on target for Nigeria away to the Central African Republic in the 2-0 win last weekend after Chidozie Awaziem set up Leon Balogun for the opener.

It was a result that ensured Nigeria retained the top position in Group C with nine points from the four matches they have played.

Cape Verde are second with seven points while CAR are in third with four. Liberia have three points.

Osimhen will now turn his attention to Serie A where leaders Napoli will be hosting Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

The Naples charges have won seven straight matches in the league, scoring 18 matches and conceding three.

Recently, Gianluca Atzori stated the Nigerian reminds him of Edinson Cavani when he was younger.

"He started very strongly, and when a striker starts in confidence, usually, he enjoys this throughout the year," Atzori told 1 Station Radio, as quoted by Tuttonapoli.net.

"He is physical, and he helps the team a lot and reminds me of the younger Cavani. I wish him to continue like this and make the same career as the Matador."