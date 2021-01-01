Osimhen: Napoli forward will become a superstar – Notaro

The Belgian tactician is confident the Nigeria international has the quality to get to the top of his profession

Former Sporting Charleroi manager Mario Notaro has thrown his weight behind Victor Osimhen to reach the peak of his career.

The 22-year-old burst into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup, where he starred for Nigeria in the tournament and has not looked back since the fine showings.

He featured for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga before moving initially on loan to Sporting Charleroi and after delivering convincing showings he was handed a permanent deal, where he had an opportunity to work with Notaro.

The centre-forward moved to Lille and starred in Ligue 1 which saw him join Napoli in a club-record fee last summer but the forward is yet to fully settle in at Stadio San Paolo due to injuries and coronavirus-related problems.

Notaro, however, is convinced the attacker, who has eight goals and two assists in 20 league games this season, has all it takes to become a superstar.

"I must say that you could already see he was very strong, Napoli has taken on a striker who will assert himself a lot,” Notaro told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"I am convinced that he will become a top player in the world. He is truly extraordinary and has incredible quality, it is no coincidence that he is showing what he is capable of doing. "

Osimhen will hope to deliver another convincing performance when Napoli square off against Spezia in their next league game on Saturday.

The Parthenopeans are currently fifth on the Serie A table after gathering 67 points from 34 games this season.

Osimhen will be expected to help Gennaro Gattuso’s men secure a place in the Champions League next campaign.

The centre-forward remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and recently helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, bagging five goals in the qualifiers.

Osimhen has made 12 appearances for the three-time African champions since his senior debut in 2017 against Togo.

He will be expected to play a key role for Gernot Roht in the World Cup qualifying campaign starting in June.