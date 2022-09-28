Osimhen injury: Boost for Napoli as Nigeria star returns to training

Victor Osimhen returned to Napoli training after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Nigeria’s international friendly in Oran.

Osimhen was injured against Liverpool

Has resumed training with the Serie A side

But return date remains unconfirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international suffered a hamstring knock during a Champions League outing against Liverpool. That setback saw him miss three Serie A matches as well as Super Eagles' international friendly against the Desert Foxes in Oran. He is now back on his feet and Napoli have now confirmed that he has resumed training.

WHAT THE CLUB SAID: A statement from the Serie A giants' website read: “Victor Osimhen had treatment and completed a personalised session on the pitch, while Matteo Politano joined the group for the warm-up but then worked separately.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Without the African star, Luciano Spalletti’s men cruised to victory over Spezia, Rangers (Champions League) and AC Milan. Even with his return date yet to be known, his return to full fitness is good news as the Blues will have plenty of options in their attacking setup ahead of upcoming fixtures.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Three-time African champions Nigeria will also be excited to see the former Lille goal machine nearing full fitness as they face Portugal in October’s international friendly.

IN TWO PHOTOS



Getty

Getty Images



WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? This news would mean the Nigeria international could be read soon, although not against Torino on October 1. If all things go as planned he may be ready for the Champions League outing against Dutch side Ajax.