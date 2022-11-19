'Osimhen impresses most and is doing extraordinary things at Napoli' - Montezine

Fabio Cesar Montezine has claimed Victor Osimhen is ahead of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of the Napoli players who impresses him the most.

Montezine impressed with Osimhen

Osimhen has nine Serie A goals this season

Will miss the World Cup as Nigeria failed to qualify

WHAT HAPPENED? The Partenopei have enjoyed a good start to the current Serie A campaign which has seen them head to the World Cup break perched at the top of the table.

They have 41 points from 15 matches, and are the only unbeaten side in the top tier. The 23-year-old Nigeria forward and new signing Kvaratskhelia, who have been getting the goals, have earned lots of praise for their performances so far.

The 43-year-old Montezine, who spent three seasons in Napoli, has explained why he favours Osimhen when asked to compare him to Kvaratskhelia, who signed for Luciano Spalletti's side from Dinamo Batumi.

WHAT HE SAID: "Am I impressed by Kvaratskhelia? A lot. But the player from this Napoli who impresses me the most is Osimhen," Montezine said as quoted by Tutto Sports.

"He is doing extraordinary things, I didn't think he could play so well and score with this frequency. I later found out that he is a leader. So many years after my games in Naples, it's extraordinary to see the team in first place (of the table), fighting for the Scudetto more than ever".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has so far scored nine Serie A goals from 11 matches. He was on target in the last fixture as Napoli defeated Udinese 3-2.

Last season, he scored 14 league goals from 27 appearances. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Kvaratskhelia has six league goals from 12 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? With Nigeria not taking part in the World Cup, Osimhen will wait for Serie A to resume when Napoli will take on Inter Milan on January 4 at San Siro.