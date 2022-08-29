Osimhen's goal disallowed as Napoli miss chance to take two-point lead in Serie A

The Nigeria international thought he had broken the deadlock but he was flagged offside in the tight Italian top-flight contest

Victor Osimhen had a goal disallowed as Napoli’s winning run was ended by Fiorentina following a barren draw in a Serie A clash in Florence on Sunday.

With Inter Milan, Juventus and AS Roma dropping points at the weekend, Napoli had the opportunity to make it three wins out of three and secure a two-point lead at the top of the table but Fiorentina proved to be difficult.

In a first half when chances were few and far between, Hirving Lozano knocked the ball to Osimhen, who swept in from close range but the linesman’s flag went up for offside, ensuring that a clash seemingly set for relentless attacking combat would stand goalless at half-time.

Osimhen’s contribution of note until then was a thunderous tackle on his opponent which saw the referee blow his whistle for a foul.

The Nigeria international was well watched by Fiorentina defenders led by centre-backs Nikola Milenkovic and Lucas Martinez Quarta who denied him an opportunity to add onto his two goals so far, after finding the back of the net against Verona and Monza.

Osimhen was taken off 12 minutes from time and replaced by Giovanni Simeone, leaving the pitch after managing two blocked shots, three unsuccessful dribbles while he won one ground and an aerial duel.

The Super Eagles striker had 25 touches of the ball in the 78 minutes he was on the pitch but lost possession 11 times with his pass success rate standing at 69 per cent after nine of his 13 went through.

Osimhen’s teammate Cameroon midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa played 90 minutes in a dominant midfield performance as he tried to link up defence and attack every time he got an opportunity in the tight contest.

Anguissa attempted four long balls, with three of them successful, while also managing one shot as 55 of his 61 passes found their target.

The Cameroon midfielder had a good performance defensively as he was able to dribble past his markers in all his three attempts, won eight of his 11 ground duels as well as the two he went for in the air.

He also had two clearances, won two tackles while he was fouled twice in his attempts to retain possession.

Meanwhile, Ivorian forward Cristian Kouame was a 58th-minute substitute for Fiorentina, coming on for Jonathan Ikone as the home side sought a winning formula but did not manage a shot in his 31 minutes on the pitch.