WATCH: Osimhen climbs into crowd to apologise to fan hit with wayward shot during Napoli warm-up

Victor Osimhen is a class act on and off the pitch, with the Napoli striker climbing into the crowd to apologise to a fan he hit with a warm-up shot.

Nigerian striker in stunning form

Clambered up stands to meet supporter

Went on to score a brace

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international was readying himself for Serie A duty on Sunday away at Spezia when a rather wayward strike sailed into the stands and struck a supporter. Osimhen decided to make his way up the terraces to say sorry, despite being surrounded by followers of a rival club, and found it difficult to get back to the pitch as he became the subject of an unexpected selfie opportunity.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has been in stunning form for Napoli this season and, after sorting out his shooting boots against Spezia, added another two goals to his tally in his latest outing – taking him to 17 for the campaign from 21 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? That record has brought Osimhen to the attention of leading clubs across Europe, with there being plenty of speculation to suggest that Manchester United have him in their sights as they prepare to bring in another proven No.9 in the summer transfer window.