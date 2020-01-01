Osimhen, Atal, Slimani and Abdelhamid make Fifa 20 Ligue 1 Team of the Season

The African stars have been rewarded with boosted stats in the world's biggest video game after their fine performances in Ligue 1

star Victor Osimhen, attacker Islam Slimani, Nice right-back Youcef Atal and centre-back Yunis Abdelhamid have been named in Fifa 20 Team of the Season.

The quartet join PSG stars Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and duo Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay in the 20-man selection that was released on Friday.

Osimhen enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the French top-flight, scoring 13 goals and laying on four assists in 27 matches for Lille, who finished fourth on the league table.

More teams

The international has been rewarded with an improved overall rating of 93 in Fifa 20.

The 21-year-old shares the highest rating of pace (99) with Mbappe while Neymar and Atal come second with a pace rating of 98.

Slimani joined Monaco on a season-long loan from last summer and he was impressive in front of goal with his attacking prowess for the Red and Whites.

The Algerian striker contributed nine goals and seven assists in 18 Ligue 1 games and he earned himself an upgraded overall stat of 90.

’s Atal also made his way into the selection despite struggling with a knee injury since last December.

The 24-year-old versatile defender started the 2019-20 campaign in September after recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained at the 2019 in .

He featured in 13 league matches within four months and he registered a goal and an assist before he suffered a knee injury against Metz on December 7.

Atal has been rewarded with an overall rating of 92.

’s Abdelhamid enjoyed a fine campaign with Reims, who finished sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, level on points with fifth-place Nice.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old played every minute of his team's matches this term and he contributed three goals in the process.

His goals include the match-winning effort that gave Reims a 1-0 home victory over on October 19.

The former star has been rewarded with an improved overall stat of 89.