Oshoala: Nigeria star nominated for maiden Uefa Women's Team of the Year

The European football body has revealed its shortlist for the women's Team of the Year, with the Super Falcons star the only African included

international Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the first-ever Uefa Women's Team of the Year, following her exploits with .

Uefa released the shortlist for fan voting on Tuesday and the Super Falcons captain unsurprisingly appeared on the nominations, along with 14 strikers, including teammate Jennifer Hermoso.

The 50-name shortlist was made by Uefa on the basis of the players' individual performances in European and domestic competition during the 2020 season, and comprises of five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders, and 15 forwards.

Barcelona claimed the Spanish Primera Iberdrola title for the first time since 2015 and a fifth in their history in May, without suffering a defeat in 21 matches during the 2019-20 campaign.

Oshoala, the scorer of the consolation goal in 2019 final, netted 20 times in 19 outings last term and is among the eight Barcelona stars nominated, and hopeful for a place in the final XI.

The 26-year-old is the only African nominated in the first-ever women's TOTY shortlist, as she hopes to extend her reputation beyond the continent following a record-equalling fourth African crown.

Since her arrival on loan from 's Dalian Quanjian in February 2019, the former and star scored 29 goals in 32 league appearances for Barcelona.

Besides Oshoala, Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Marta Torrejon, Sandra Panos, Mapi Leon and Kheira Hamraoui are the other seven Barcelona stars in the running for the final XI.

Barcelona have the third-highest amount nominations on the 50-woman list after reigning Women's Champions League holders with 13 players and runners-up (11).