Oshoala brace: Nigeria captain scores 100th Barcelona goal in Real Sociedad decimation

Asisat Oshoala scored a brace as Barcelona tore Real Sociedad apart 9-1 in Wednesday’s Primera Division Women outing.

In the process, she equalled her best goalscoring tally in a single season since moving to Europe from Nigeria elite division side Rivers Angels.

Heading into the 10-goal thriller, the Blaugranes had gone on a run of 29 straight wins in all competitions dating back to August 22, 2021, against Houston Dash.

For the hosts, they were hoping to return to winning ways at the Zubieta Facilities following their lacklustre 2-2 draw at home with Atletico Madrid the last time out.

Oshoala opened the scoring for Barca after eight minutes, before completing her double for the Spanish top-flight side a minute before the half-time break after she was set up by midfielder Patricia Guijarro.

That strike was her 100th goal for the Spaniard since joining them from Chinese Women top-flight side Dalian Quanjian in 2019.

Notwithstanding their two-goal advantage heading into the half-time break, the visitors continued to push harder for more goals at the start of the second half.

Four minutes before the hour mark, they raced to a three-goal lead courtesy of Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfo – who fired past goalkeeper Adriana Nanclares having been teed up by Guijarro.

In the 59th minute, Mapi Leon set up Irene Paredes for the reigning European champions' fourth goal of the showdown.

Lieke Martens compounded the hosts' woes with a well-taken goal in the 63rd minute while Alexia Putellas got the sixth goal of the goal-laden fixture thanks to Patri Guijarro who provided the assist.

Claudia Pina and Jennifer Hermoso got the seventh and eighth goals respectively for Jonatan Giraldez’s side.

Notwithstanding, Emma Ramirez pulled one goal back for Real Sociedad, while Marta Torrejon completed the destruction in the closing stages of the game.

Even with her heroics, 27-year-old Oshoala was subbed off for Hermoso in the 61st minute.

Thanks to this result Barca extended their winning streak to 30 matches and they lead the log having accrued 63 points from 21 league outings.

Oshoala’s incredible goalscoring form is a massive boost for the Super Falcons ahead of this month’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Cote d’Ivoire.