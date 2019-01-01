Oscar holds talks with Milan clubs as former Chelsea star eyes return to Europe

The former Brazil international is keen on bringing his time in China to an end and has spoken with two Serie A sides

Former midfielder Oscar says he has spoken to "two Milan clubs" as he attempts to engineer a move to .

The international joined Shanghai SIPG as the record signing for an Asian club in 2017. He won the Chinese last year as well as the 2019 Super Cup.

The 27-year-old now seems keen to return to Europe and is taken with the idea of playing in 's top flight.

When asked if he knew of any interested teams, he told passioneinter.com: "Yes, I've spoken to two Milan clubs in these [last few] weeks.

"I can't go into details, but, yes, one thing I can say: I want to play in Italy."

Oscar won two Premier Leagues, the EFL Cup and the during a five-year stint with Chelsea.

It has been suggested or could pursue a loan deal for the player, including the option to buy.

Oscar has scored six goals in 18 CSL appearances this year, with Shanghai SIPG third in the table, two points behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

His time at Stamford Bridge was largely successful, scoring 38 goals in 203 games and winning the bulk of his senior international caps during his time at Stamford Bridge. He also twice won the club's Goal of the Season award, for strikes against and Queens Park .

While he boasts an impressive record of 12 goals in 47 games from midfield for Brazil, he hasn't played for his country since 2015 as his Chelsea career fizzled out and he made the step down to .

At 27, he should be around his peak as a player, so it would certainly be interesting to see if he could recapture some of his early-career form upon any return to European football.

Article continues below

For the time being, the two Milan clubs will be keeping a close eye on the soon-to-be-released fixture list for the 2019-20 Serie A season.

The fixtures are due to be revealed on July 29, with both sides still having some pre-season fixtures to look forward to in the meantime.

AC Milan face and in the International Champions Cup, with Inter set to be tested against , and .